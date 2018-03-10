News

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Adorable Snaps of Luna at Disneyland Hong Kong

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

John Legend's Darkness and Light tour is all about his daughter, Luna!

Days after touching down in China for the Asian leg of his tour, the 39-year-old singer, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took their daughter, Luna, to Disneyland Hong Kong. 

The couple took to social media to share several adorable snaps from their family outing, hours before Legend took the stage for his Hong Kong concert. A video posted to Teigen's Snapchat shows Luna holding hands with her dad as she walks through the park in Minnie Mouse ears, before running into Minnie herself. 

chrissy_teigen_disneyland_hongkong_2
Snapchat
chrissy_teigen_disneyland_hongkong_1
Snapchat

"She lets me hug her once a week," Teigen wrote alongside a video of Luna coming face to face with Minnie, reaching out for a big hug. 

she lets me hug her once a week

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Next up for Luna was a costume change. "Wow!" Teigen exclaimed when Luna exited a dressing room wearing a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast. "My belle #disneylandhongkong," she captioned a photo on Instagram. 

my belle #disneylandhongkong

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Legend also shared a couple of cute shots from the day. "It’s a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland," he wrote alongside a pic of Luna sitting on his lap on a ride. 

It’s a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

#hongkongdisneyland

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

In just a few months, Legend and Teigen will be adding another member to their brood. The 32-year-old model is due to give birth to a baby boy in June. See more in the video below. 

