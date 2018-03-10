Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Share Adorable Snaps of Luna at Disneyland Hong Kong

John Legend's Darkness and Light tour is all about his daughter, Luna!

Days after touching down in China for the Asian leg of his tour, the 39-year-old singer, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, took their daughter, Luna, to Disneyland Hong Kong.

The couple took to social media to share several adorable snaps from their family outing, hours before Legend took the stage for his Hong Kong concert. A video posted to Teigen's Snapchat shows Luna holding hands with her dad as she walks through the park in Minnie Mouse ears, before running into Minnie herself.

"She lets me hug her once a week," Teigen wrote alongside a video of Luna coming face to face with Minnie, reaching out for a big hug.

Next up for Luna was a costume change. "Wow!" Teigen exclaimed when Luna exited a dressing room wearing a Belle costume from Beauty and the Beast. "My belle #disneylandhongkong," she captioned a photo on Instagram.

Legend also shared a couple of cute shots from the day. "It’s a small world after all! #hongkongdisneyland," he wrote alongside a pic of Luna sitting on his lap on a ride.

In just a few months, Legend and Teigen will be adding another member to their brood. The 32-year-old model is due to give birth to a baby boy in June. See more in the video below.

