'Dancing With the Stars' Fan Favorite Brought to Tears After Shocking Semifinals Elimination
*Caution: Spoilers ahead!*
On Monday, Dancing With the Stars revealed which four couples will be facing off in this season's finale, and one couple had to get the axe.
After revealing that Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling and (for some reason) Drew Scott were all safe, the elimination came down to Frankie Muniz and his partner Witney Carson, as well as Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy.
In one of the more surprising eliminations of the season, the inspirational former Paralympic athlete was sent home, and the news hit her hard.
Arlen was brought to tears by the elimination, and hugged her partner before they came over to speak with co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
"You have been amazing. You are one of the most inspiring people I've met in 25 seasons," Bergeron emotionally shared with Arlen. "More than a Mirrorball, think about what you've given the thousands of people who might have given up hope. That's a greater gift than we could have ever given you."
"I want to say thank you so much to Victoria, and thank you to the show for trusting me with such an amazing young woman," Chmerkovskiy said, before embracing Arlen. "The future is bright for you, it's just beginning."
Bergeron also invited Arlen's parents on stage, who hugged their little girl as her fellow DWTS castmates came down to share their love and respect.
The elimination was especially surprising for fans who have been expecting to see Drew Scott get sent home for weeks now.
The Property Brothers star and his talented pro partner, Emma Slater, have routinely received the lowest scores for their dances nearly every week, but a large fan base has kept the HGTV star in the competition.
Tune in to see who takes home the Mirrorball trophy this season when the Dancing With the Stars finale kicks off next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.