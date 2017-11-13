'Dancing With the Stars' Fan Favorite Brought to Tears After Shocking Semifinals Elimination

Arlen was brought to tears by the elimination, and hugged her partner before they came over to speak with co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

"You have been amazing. You are one of the most inspiring people I've met in 25 seasons," Bergeron emotionally shared with Arlen. "More than a Mirrorball, think about what you've given the thousands of people who might have given up hope. That's a greater gift than we could have ever given you."

"I want to say thank you so much to Victoria, and thank you to the show for trusting me with such an amazing young woman," Chmerkovskiy said, before embracing Arlen. "The future is bright for you, it's just beginning."