Director Guillermo Del Toro Announces Divorce Days After Oscars Win

Just days after taking home two Oscars at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Guillermo del Toro revealed that he is no longer married to wife Lorenza Newton.

The filmmaker revealed to Mexican news magazine Reforma that he and Newton finalized their divorce last year after more than 31 years of marriage, but they decided to keep the news private.

"I separated in February [of 2017] and divorced in September,” del Toro told the publication on Wednesday. "But few people knew."

Speculation began to swirl about del Toro's marriage when he walked the Oscars red carpet arm in arm with screenwriter Kim Morgan, who penned the director's upcoming project, Nightmare Alley.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Many wondered why Newton, with whom del Toro shares daughters Marisa and Mariana, didn't accompany him to the star-studded event. However, he preemptively denied any potential rumors that Morgan played a role in his divorce.

"She is working with me, we have a nice friendship," he explained. "In case some news appears, let's clarify that I separated in February. I started working with her at the end of the summer."

Del Toro won big at the Academy Awards this year, taking home Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture for his film, The Shape of Water. In his speech, he thanks Morgan by name, as well as his daughters, although he did not mention his ex.

For more on the celebrated filmmaker's big night in Hollywood, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Guillermo del Toro Wins Best Director at 2018 Oscars for 'The Shape of Water'

Guillermo del Toro Wins Best Director at Golden Globes After Natalie Portman Calls Out 'All-Male Nominees'

7 of Hollywood's Friendliest Divorces

Related Gallery