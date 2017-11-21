'DWTS': Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Join Winter Tour, All-Athlete Edition to Premiere in the Spring

ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Muniz and his pro partner, Witney Carson, after the finale -- in which the couple came in third -- and he opened up about why he's so excited to be a part of the tour.

"It's the only thing getting me through tonight because, like, otherwise I would be so miserably sad," the 31-year-old actor joked. "[But] I know I get to continue for the next 14 weeks of dancing every day."

"I mean, unfortunately for her. She has to put up with me," Muniz added, smiling at his partner.

"It'll be amazing. I'm so excited. This journey doesn't end here, which is great," Carson shared. "[He] totally inspired me every single week this season just to work harder and to make the best dances that I possibly could and it definitely inspired me. It really did and I just thank him for that."

DWTS shared the news during the show, and later took to Twitter with a with a short video of Fisher and Muniz announcing their participation. "We are so stoked to see you all live on tour," Fisher exclaimed in the clip.