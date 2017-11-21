'DWTS': Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz Join Winter Tour, All-Athlete Edition to Premiere in the Spring
While Dancing With the Stars season 25 came to an end on Tuesday, Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz aren't going to being saying goodbye to their dance partners just yet.
The two fan favorites are joining the DWTS winter tour, Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night -- marking the first time ever that two contestants have gone on to tour with the pros.
ET's Cameron Mathison caught up with Muniz and his pro partner, Witney Carson, after the finale -- in which the couple came in third -- and he opened up about why he's so excited to be a part of the tour.
"It's the only thing getting me through tonight because, like, otherwise I would be so miserably sad," the 31-year-old actor joked. "[But] I know I get to continue for the next 14 weeks of dancing every day."
"I mean, unfortunately for her. She has to put up with me," Muniz added, smiling at his partner.
"It'll be amazing. I'm so excited. This journey doesn't end here, which is great," Carson shared. "[He] totally inspired me every single week this season just to work harder and to make the best dances that I possibly could and it definitely inspired me. It really did and I just thank him for that."
DWTS shared the news during the show, and later took to Twitter with a with a short video of Fisher and Muniz announcing their participation. "We are so stoked to see you all live on tour," Fisher exclaimed in the clip.
The Hamilton star -- who took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy at the end of Tuesday's star-studded finale -- will also get to keep dancing with his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold. Other DWTS pros that have signed on include Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater, among others.
During the closing moments of the season finale, DWTS host Tom Bergeron also shared the exciting news that a special, four-week all-athletes edition of Dancing With the Stars is headed to ABC next year.
The mini-season is set to air in the spring, and ABC revealed that 10 athletes from all different segments of the sports world will go head-to-head for the Mirrorball trophy. Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews have once against signed on to host.
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Derek Fisher -- who competed on this season of DWTS alongside Sharna Burgess and was eliminated in the fourth week -- spoke with ET after the show and revealed which sports stars he'd like to see join for the upcoming season.
"I mean, if I wanted to write somebody in, um, this guy named Derek Fisher," Fisher joked.
The 43-year-old NBA legend -- who returned to the DWTS stage during the season finale to deliver a special dance number with Burgess -- went on to suggest retired Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.
"Him and his family love the show. I think he would be great," Fisher shared, adding, "I think Shaq would be great. He's just super tall."
