Heidi Klum's Supermodel Diet Includes Whole Milk and Butter: 'I Don't Do Anything Fat-Free' (Exclusive)

When it comes to food, Heidi Klum is all about the "real stuff."

The 44-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a metallic mini-dress on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, California, when she showed up to support jeweler Lorraine Schwartz's launch of the Eye Bangles, a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye collection.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Klum and had to know her secrets to looking so flawless. While the mother of four admitted that she eats "super healthy" in her day-to-day life, she insisted that she doesn't "do anything diet [wise]."

"When I drink milk, I drink whole milk," she explained. "Or if I have a Coca-Cola, I drink real Coca-Cola. I don't do anything fat-free."

In addition to sticking with "real" ingredients -- she also mentioned that she eats butter -- Klum doesn't eat out very often.

"We cook every day. I don't really go to restaurants that much," she noted. "We have dinner at six o'clock every night. I eat early with my kids and exercise a little bit."

Over the years, fans have seen Klum go from walking the runway to hosting Project Runway, a competitive reality show that has been on the air since 2004.

Klum recalled that there was a lot of "hustle" and sacrifice that first season. "I was going to all the different networks, trying to sell the show and they were like, 'Why would we want to watch designers sew clothes on their sewing machines?'" she said. "I had to dress myself out of my own closet. I said to them, 'We're doing a show about fashion. I need you guys to get my stylists and I need stuff that is, like, now! I can't walk around in my Timberlands."

The German TV personality -- who also judges America's Got Talent -- added, "I didn't have the closet that I have now. I had to make do a little bit more. You know, hair and makeup, they would get you ready in the morning and then they'd leave you hanging high and dry. By the end of the day, I was, like, sweaty, stuff was everywhere."

Seventeen seasons later, Klum is having the last laugh. "Things have changed, so that's good," she said. "You gotta hustle sometimes. I mean, sometimes you just have to make it work."

Earlier this week, ET caught up with Tyra Banks, who just so happens to work with Klum on AGT, and asked her about what it was like when America's Next Top Model was first starting out.

Check out the lengths Banks went to when hosting that inaugural season:

