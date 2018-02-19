Inside Jennifer Aniston's Home -- and the Clues that Justin Theroux Didn't Live There

Recent photos of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air, California, home show few signs that Justin Theroux lived with the actress.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced they were separating in a joint statement released to ET on Thursday.

Theroux’s love for New York and Aniston’s desire to remain in California is said to have contributed to their split, and an Architectural Digest feature published earlier this month provided possible clues about the extent to which the pair led separate lives.

In the editorial, titled "At Home with Jennifer Aniston," the former Friends star appears in all photos solo, while Theroux is also pictured on his own, walking away from the house.

There are few signs of Theroux’s presence inside the $21 million mansion in the photos published by the magazine.

“There was barely anything showing that Justin resided there,” a source told The Daily Mail. “It soon become clear that it was entirely her place and not his.”

Francois Dischinger/Architectural Digest

Francois Dischinger/Architectural Digest

In the bedroom, four photos of the couple can be seen, and two are older, taken in 2011 -- four years prior to their wedding.

Aniston admitted to Architectural Digest that she struggled to involve Theroux in remodeling her home.

“Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston said. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

See more on the couple’s shock split below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Why Jennifer Aniston's Breakup With Justin Theroux Is 'Not Like Brad'

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Sweetest Quotes About One Another

NEWS: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Absolutely Not' Dating After Split From Justin Theroux

Related Gallery