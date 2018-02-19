Why Jennifer Aniston's Breakup With Justin Theroux Is 'Not Like Brad' (Exclusive)

Jennifer Aniston is doing things differently after her breakup with Justin Theroux.

The superstar couple announced their split on Thursday after two and a half years of marriage, but a source tells ET that fans may still see the two together.

"The decision was mutual and both Jen and Justin remain friends," ET's source reveals. "Jen's friends are not concerned [about Jen being able to rebound from this breakup] and be happy."

Aniston and Theroux reportedly secretly reunited in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day, and decided to go public with their breakup the next day. In a statement to ET, the pair said that they decided to go their separate ways at the end of last year. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement added.

After several high-profile relationships, Aniston knows what works and what doesn't in a relationship. In 2009, before meeting Theroux, she told ET about the signs she looks for when deciding whether it's time to cut the cord.

"Is your life more fulfilled with this person in it, than if they're not in it?" she explained. "It's very simple -- they add to it or they detract from it."

"If you're starting to feel exhausted every day or just like, 'This is not fun,' see ya later," she added.

Aniston broke up with John Mayer that year (the two started dating in 2008), and she dated Vince Vaughn from 2005 to 2006, but her most famous split was her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt. According to ET's source, her breakup with Theroux couldn't be more different from the infamously "messy" separation.

"This was not like [her divorce from] Brad [Pitt], where it was heartwrenching and messy," the source shares. "This was a clean split between two people who realized marriage wasn't for them, but can still be in each other's lives, to some extent."

"You won't see Jen and Justin avoiding each other at events like she and Brad did," the source adds.

