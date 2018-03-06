Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert Among Those Performing Live at 2018 ACM Awards

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards kick off next month with Reba McEntire at the helm, and the star-studded show is going to be jam-packed with some amazing entertainers.

The Academy of Country Music announced on Wednesday the first group of performers who will be rocking the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the show.

The list of live performers including Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett, all of whom are nominated for ACM Awards this year.

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will also be making her ACM Awards debut when she joins FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley for a performance of their hit collaboration, "Meant to Be."

It was previously announced that McEntire will return to serve as the show's host for an impressive 15th time. It marks her return to the role after last co-hosting with Blake Shelton in 2012.

The 62-year-old country music icon, who holds the ACM record for the most wins with 16 awards total, spoke with ET last week and opened up about getting to take the reins once again.

"I really enjoy hosting," McEntire shared. "It's very exciting. I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who's doing what and be there for the rehearsals... it's just fun."

Check out the video below to hear more from the legendary singer.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards air live on April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

