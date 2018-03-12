Jennifer Aniston Has Post-Split Night Out With Her Girlfriends at Molly McNearney's Birthday Party: Pics

Jennifer Aniston was surrounded by her gal pals this weekend.

Jimmy Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney, turns 39 on Tuesday and celebrated early with a star-studded birthday bash. Aniston was among those at the party, and posed for a photo with McNearney, Jen Meyer (Tobey Maguire's estranged wife), Amanda Aanka (Jason Bateman's wife) and manager Aleen Keshishian, who reps the 49-year-old actress.

The Friends star looked gorgeous and relaxed in the image, with her hair down in loose beach curls, and sporting a sexy black slip ensemble that she paired with a long gold necklace.

While it was a ladies' night for Aniston, it was date night for other celebrities at the soiree. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard also struck a silly pose in the photo booth as well as Bateman and his wife.

"HAPPY MOLLY'S BIRTHDAY EVERYONE!!! @mmcnearney is one of the kindest, most authentic, cleverest gals I have ever come accross," Bell captioned one of her party pics. "Her intelligence is only out shined by her wit. The world is better with her in it. I LOVE the fact that she exists. This is a very special day."

Bell also shared a video of McNearney, who is a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, dancing to 50 Cent's 2003 hit, "In Da Club," while her guests cheered and Kimmel sweetly stood next to her with a huge grin on his face.

As for Aniston, she appears to be keeping a pretty active social calendar since her recent split from husband Justin Theroux.

Last month, she made her first public appearance since announcing her separation from the 46-year-old actor-writer when she showed up to support Bateman, her friend and frequent co-star, at the premiere of Game Night in Los Angeles, California.

Coincidentally, Bell and Shepard were also at this event.

While at the premiere, ET's Cameron Mathison asked Bateman about Aniston's breakup. Here's how he responded:

