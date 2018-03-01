Jennifer Lawrence and More Celebs Who Claim to Be Good Friends With Their Exes

Jennifer Lawrence is adding herself to the list of celebs who have managed to maintain friendships with their exes.

The Red Sparrow star -- who recently called it quits with director Darren Aronofsky -- sat down for an interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast earlier this week and reflected on how she stayed close with the filmmaker following their split.

"Darren's wonderful. We're very friendly exes," Lawrence said. "I was in love with him for, like, two years. I still love him very much."

Lawrence and Aronofsky sparked a romance in September 2016 while filming the psychological horror film mother! and dated for a year before breaking up last October.

However, the 49-year-old director isn't the only ex that Lawrence has managed to stay on good terms with. According to the 27-year-old actress, "I'm friends with all my exes, actually. For the most part."

"I have a theory: I think it's because I'm blunt. I don't think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you're just blunt," the Oscar winner explained. "Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there's no lying, it's just honesty. Everybody's a good guy to each other."

"All my boyfriends have been wonderful. Nick [Hoult] was a great boyfriend," she added. Lawrence and Hoult, who struck up a romance on the set of their film, X-Men: First Class, in 2010, split in 2014, around the time they wrapped production on X-Men: Days of Future Past.

While Hollywood breakups frequently make headlines for the scandals and negativity that often surround them, it seems Lawrence is among a group of stars who have found a way to make their post-split relationships healthy and happy -- whether it's in an effort to co-parent their kids or just for the sake of friendship itself. Click through the gallery below for a look at some of Hollywood's most amicable exes.

