Jennifer Lawrence Jokes That Despite Her Love for Kim Kardashian, 'It's Probably a One-Sided Friendship'

Jennifer Lawrence is still trying to win Kim Kardashian over.

The two made headlines with their hilariously candid chat while Lawrence was guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live in November, and while they couldn't have seemed more friendly on stage, the 27-year-old actress isn't actually sure they're friends.

“I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” Lawrence said during a speaking event at The Wing, a co-working and community center for women in New York City on Friday. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

Lawrence opened up about her wild night with the Kardashian-Jenner household on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling viewers that she got so comfortable that she ended up stripping down in Kris Jenner's closet -- but it was all for research.

“When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,'” she said on Friday, with a laugh. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went over to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”

And while she came out with some great stories, she also gained a new appreciation of the family.

“They are smart, grounded and normal and funny. They’re very nice people, [they’re] very close, [they have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world," Lawrence said.

“They’ve been absolutely lovely to me,” she added.

Lawrence's love for the Kardashians really does run deep. The actress -- who revealed that she had a "Kardashian tent" to calm her down during the intense filming her last movie, Mother! -- told ET last week that Kim might make a better spy than she does in her new film, Red Sparrow.

"Kim honestly has, and I'm not just saying that because I want to talk about Kim Kardashian. She could honestly be recruited by the army," Lawrence shared. "She was talking how she was hacking phones and took my phone and scooted it backwards."

"She reads people, she knows how to shut people down," she insisted. "And she could totally be a sparrow."

