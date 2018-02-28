Jennifer Lawrence Reveals the One Role She Was 'Devastated' Not to Get

Jennifer Lawrence knows not to take casting losses personally, but one, in particular, did get to her.

The Red Sparrow star opened up on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday about the missed role that hurt the most when she was coming up as an actress.

"Emma Stone and I had this conversation once, 'cause we used to always audition for the same thing," the 27-year-old Oscar winner shared. "She got one thing that I was dying for, but the one thing that really killed me -- the only time I've ever been truly devastated by losing an audition ... was Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland."

The titular role in the 2010 film wound up going to Mia Wasikowska, who Lawrence praised, saying, "And she was perfect and amazing, and I couldn't have had a British accent."

The one movie that Lawrence wasn't as broken up about not getting? Twilight.

"I didn't really know what it was," she said, explaining, "You just get, like, five pages, and they're like, 'Act, monkey!'"

Of course, Lawrence did end up with a YA juggernaut of her own in The Hunger Games, even if it did mean giving up the under-the-radar status she had been lucky to enjoy.

"I had such a solid indie career at that point, that I was like, 'This is perfect. I get to act and I'm not famous,'" she said. "I knew it was gonna be a life-changer, and the other fear was only being known for that character."

Listen to the entire clip below.

And with the Oscars coming up, Lawrence opened up about her infamous fall in 2013 as she walked up to accept her Best Actress statuette for Silver Linings Playbook, admitting that the tumble made her forget to thank some important people -- a chance she might not get again.

"It was just a big moment. I might not ever get up there again... and I didn't thank [director] David O. Russell, who, I wouldn't have a career if it weren't for David O. Russell. I didn't thank anyone from the movie. I wished a random person happy birthday, and then, like, stumbled off," she lamented.

Meanwhile, Lawrence recently gushed about this year's Oscar hopeful, Timothee Chalamet, to ET in what appears to be a budding BFFness between the two actors.

Watch the video below to see!

