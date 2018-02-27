Jennifer Lawrence Slams Harvey Weinstein: 'He Is That Horrible Ass Boil That Does Not Go Away'

Jennifer Lawrence is still dealing with the fallout of Harvey Weinstein using her name in his legal defense in asking to have the sexual misconduct suit against him and his former companies, The Weinstein Company and Miramax, dismissed.

The 27-year-old actress appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, when she didn't hold back her thoughts on the disgraced movie mogul.

“He is just that horrible ass boil that does not go away,” Lawrence said, taking off her high heels to get comfortable. “You pop the ass boil. He’s just the worst. Just, when is it going to end?”

"In the middle of the night I had to come up with a statement, in London, and I'm like, 'It's still not over? His awfulness is still happening?'" she continued.

On a lighter note, Lawrence was charming as ever during her candid chat with Colbert, drinking shots of rum during the interview. Later, the Red Sparrow star dished about attending close friend Amy Schumer's surprise wedding earlier this month, and her "one-sided" crush on fellow wedding guest Larry David.

"Amy said I scared some people," she joked. "I was flirting with Larry David all night but it was very one-sided. I'm obsessed with Larry David, but he's not obsessed with me."

She also admitted to blowing off Schumer to hang out with 70-year-old David.

"After the ceremony, Amy comes and grabs me and says, 'Let's go upstairs ad talk about life and love,' and, like, this giant decision she just made,'" she recalled. "And we go up to the roof and she's just talking about everything, and I'm like, 'Amy, every minute that I'm here, Larry could be leaving.' And she's like, 'You are an unending a**hole, but go downstairs.'"

When asked if David was aware of her crush, Lawrence noted that his disinterest only made her try harder.

"I don't have his number and he doesn't flirt back with me, which is just fuel for me," she cracked. "That just gets me going."

ET recently spoke to Lawrence, when she admitted to having another Hollywood crush -- this time on 22-year-old Timothee Chalamet.

"Timothee, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" she confessed about the Call Me By Your Name star. "[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

