Jennifer Lawrence, Wine in Hand, Is Having the Best Time at the Oscars

Jennifer Lawrence isn't afraid of a good time.

The 27-year-old actress hit the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday in her signature style, looking equal parts stunning and ready to party.

The Red Sparrow actress took to the red carpet in a metallic Dior gown, styling her blonde tresses in loose curls and rocking a dramatic smokey eye, serving up some serious looks for the photogs.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Never one to take herself too seriously, J.Law's smize soon broke for a big laugh, which was followed by some dramatic arm moves.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Once inside the Dolby Theatre, J.Law appeared to waste no time grabbing a glass of white wine and finding her seat, serving up some sass and, apparently, saying something shocking to Meryl Streep.

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

Here's hoping she runs into Timothee Chalamet next!

