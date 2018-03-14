Jerry O’Connell Reveals Hardest Part of Guest Hosting 'The Wendy Williams Show'

Jerry O’Connell admits that it's a little intimating to fill in for the "Queen of Hot Topics."

All this week, the 44-year-old actor is serving as a guest host of The Wendy Williams Show while Williams is on hiatus due to some health concerns.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller asked O'Connell to share what has been the hardest part of taking over for the outspoken TV personality.

"The hardest thing I think is having to live up to her expectations," he confessed. "There's no one like Wendy and what Wendy does. Love you, Wendy."

Coincidentally, Dorit Kemsley was also a guest on WWHL, and will be on The Wendy Williams Show with O'Connell on Wednesday.

"Dorit! You better bring some shoes," O'Connell told the stylish Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. "We're going to do a shoe cam."

Last week, Williams announced that her hiatus is almost up. "Hey @MrJerryOC, thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest," she tweeted. "See you all Monday, March 19th!"

Hey @MrJerryOC thanks for being my guest host while I'm out getting some much needed rest. See you all Monday, March 19th! XOX, Wendy — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) March 6, 2018

Williams also expressed her confidence in O'Connell's hosting abilities. “Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show," she said in a statement. "We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”

On Feb. 21, the 53-year-old talk show host shared with viewers that her doctor ordered her to take a three-week break from work due to her battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves' disease.

