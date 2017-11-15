Jessica Biel's Lilac Jumpsuit, Olivia Culpo's Sheer Perfection & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week

It's all in the details. Margot Robbie perfectly paired her velvet gown with a whimsical feathered jacket. Jessica Biel completed her pastel look with a lavender headband and Rachel Bilson added a touch of sparkle with gold dangling earrings.

An elegant or understated ensemble can be toned down or dressed up with the right amount of bling, a staple shoe or the perfect shade of lipstick. Or maybe, as was the case with Lisa Bonet, a stunning date like her new hubby, Jason Momoa, can make for some great arm candy. This week, accessories were among the staple pieces that added a fashion-forward punch to celebrities' outfits.

These stars -- and their handy stylists -- made all the correct choices and slayed the fashion game for the week of Nov. 12.

ET has all the details on Hollywood's best dressed -- and where you can get their looks!