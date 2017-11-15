Jessica Biel's Lilac Jumpsuit, Olivia Culpo's Sheer Perfection & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
It's all in the details. Margot Robbie perfectly paired her velvet gown with a whimsical feathered jacket. Jessica Biel completed her pastel look with a lavender headband and Rachel Bilson added a touch of sparkle with gold dangling earrings.
An elegant or understated ensemble can be toned down or dressed up with the right amount of bling, a staple shoe or the perfect shade of lipstick. Or maybe, as was the case with Lisa Bonet, a stunning date like her new hubby, Jason Momoa, can make for some great arm candy. This week, accessories were among the staple pieces that added a fashion-forward punch to celebrities' outfits.
These stars -- and their handy stylists -- made all the correct choices and slayed the fashion game for the week of Nov. 12.
ET has all the details on Hollywood's best dressed -- and where you can get their looks!
Gigi Hadid Radiates in Bright Yellow, Zendaya Rocks a Tulle Jumpsuit & More Best Dressed Stars of the Week
Jennifer Lawrence
The 27-year-old Oscar winner donned a fashion-forward ensemble at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 9th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 11.
Lawrence arrived in a flirty Alexander McQueen two-piece from the designer's Resort 2018 collection. The Mother! star wore a bedazzled black crop top with a matching full skirt that featured the same embellishments as her top. She completed the look with brown smoky eye makeup, a nude lip and her blonde locks pulled up in a simple updo.
Margot Robbie
The Suicide Squad star was also an exquisite beauty at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles.
Robbie looked ravishing in a plunging black velvet Altuzarra dress with floral and beaded embellishment. The blonde bombshell added a touch of elegance with a pale pink feathered Prada jacket from the Fall 2017 collection worth $5,240, and accessorized with Sara Weinstock bracelets.
The 18-karat white gold Round Bezel Bangle Cuff retails for $6,050, the Six Prong Bangle cuff is $3,120 and the stunning Milgrain Bangle Cuff costs $4,000!
RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie and More A-Listers Dress to Impress at the 2017 Governors Awards
Jessica Biel
The Sinner star was lovely in lilac at NBCUniversal's Press Junket at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2017.
Biel glowed in Zuhair Murad’s $3,060 lavender cady jumpsuit with crisscross bodice and lace inlays from the Spring-Summer 2017 Ready-To-Wear Collection. She paired the one-piece with $675 nude Louboutin heels and a Jennifer Behr headband worth $142.
Rachel Bilson
The former Hart of Dixie star was all dolled up at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell in Los Angeles on Nov. 11.
Bilson's multi-colored Brock Collection Spring 2018 corset dress, worth $3,990, featured a fresh, floral tapestry pattern and a thin black belt from the same designer. She accessorized the hip-hugging strapless dress with black Roger Vivier heels and stunning 18-karat yellow gold Sarah Hendler shoulder duster Shirley earrings worth $3,675.
Kristen Stewart
The Personal Shopper star knows how to rock a pantsuit. Stewart attended the 2017 Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit: A Tribute to Julianne Moore in NYC on Nov. 13. She was stylishly clad in a ecru, navy, green and purple glitter cotton Chanel tweed jacket and pants from the Spring/Summer 2018 Ready-to-Wear collection.
She accessorized with black strappy sandals, silver necklaces and a steel Chanel "Code Coco" watch with diamonds, retailing for $9,100.
PHOTOS: Red Hot Red Carpet Crushes: November 2017
Gal Gadot
Gadot was warrior-like at the Justice League premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 13.
The Wonder Woman star glowed in an Altuzarra gold sequin "Garnier" gown from the Spring/Summer 2018 Collection. The stunning piece is not available for purchase quite yet, but will retail for $9,995. Gadot paired the look with strappy Louboutin Gwynitta sandals and Jennifer Fisher ear cuffs.
ET caught up with the superstar on the red carpet, where she gushed about her unbelievable life.
"Honestly, the thing is, everything that's happening right now is so overwhelming. I mean, all the way from Russia and Israel to here, red carpets, talking to you, wearing [great gowns]," she expressed. "It's been such an amazing, crazy ride that I think I'm gonna get what's happening only in two years from now or something."
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
The best dressed couple this week were these smokin' newlyweds, who commanded attention at the Los Angeles Justice League premiere on Nov. 13.
The 49-year-old actress commanded attention in a $7,475 red velvet Alexander McQueen gown with the label’s iconic eagle embellished in gold sequins on the neckline. The Aquaman star looked equally as dapper in a custom-made navy and black Valentino suit and dark brown shoes.
During the premiere Bonet told ET that their marriage is “next level,” showing off their matching wedding bands with pearl-shaped stones.
RELATED: Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Flash Their Wedding Bands, Talk Khal Drogo vs. Aquaman (Exclusive)
Zachary Levi
Another celeb who caught our attention at the Justice League premiere was the Chuck star, a new addition to the DC Cinematic Universe.
Levi stood out in a classy Musika Frere beige suit, a crisp Hugo Boss button-up and a Suit Supply brown tie. He paired the look with a Montblanc watch and khaki-colored Christian Louboutin Bruno Orlato Flat dress shoes in Version Galet, which retail for $948.
Elizabeth Banks
The Pitch Perfect director wowed in a white Emanuel Ungaro Spring 2018 at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit's Tribute to Julianne Moore in New York City on Nov. 13.
The voluminous look featured off-the-shoulder puffy sleeves and a fitted top with wide-leg trousers. She paired the ensemble with black platform heels and a black choker.
Olivia Culpo
The former Miss USA dazzled at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle event in West Hollywood, California, on Nov. 15.
The 25-year-old model donned a black tulle Monique Lhuillier gown with sheer sleeves and gold embroidery. She outfitted the dress with black Francesco Russo heels originally worth $870, a $1,995 gold Judith Leiber bag and white gold Hueb earrings, which retail for $4,100. And that bold red lip, perfection!
Gina Rodriguez
The Jane the Virgin star sported a flirty look at The Star premiere in Westwood, California, on Nov. 12.
Rodriguez's multicolored Missoni dress featured seven different shades, black embroidery and matching fringed sleeves. The 33-year-old actress paired the playful look with $690 teal Casadei pumps.
RELATED: Diane Kruger Dazzles in Stylish Two Piece Ensemble at AFI Fest -- See Her Look!
Diane Kruger
The 41-year-old actress dressed to impress at the screening of her new movie, In The Face, at the 2017 AFI Fest in Hollywood on Friday.
The blonde beauty dazzled in a N°21 crimson floral crop top, which featured thick straps and pink bows. Kruger paired the midriff-baring top with a black pencil skirt with silver sequin detailing from the same designer. She completed the chic look with black single-strap Jimmy Choo heels and Neil Lane jewelry.
Her short blonde locks were tousled and her fresh-faced makeup was finished with a raspberry-tinted lipstick.
RELATED: Camila Cabello Rocks Two Flirty Ensembles at Pre-Latin GRAMMY Events -- See the Looks!
What did you think of this week's best dressed stars? Did you see anything else you absolutely loved? Tell us your thoughts by tweeting @LizCalvario or @
For more stylish celebs, watch below.
Additional reporting by Amy Purnell.