Josh Duhamel Is Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Fergie Split

Josh Duhamel is moving on after his split from Fergie last year.

The 45-year-old actor is dating actress Eiza Gonzalez, a source tells ET, adding that the two have already gone public with their relationship in their friend group.

"It's apparently the real deal," the source says. "They're spending time together as a couple with friends."

Gonzalez, 28, was most recently romantically linked to Calvin Harris in 2016, and Liam Hemsworth in 2013. Duhamel, meanwhile, announced his separation from Fergie in September, after eight years of marriage. The couple actually split in February, but has continued to stay on good terms.

"She's an amazing girl. She really is," Duhamel told ET of Fergie in November. "She's an amazing girl and I think more importantly, she's an amazing mother."

"She's amazingly talented and we have a great relationship," he continued, singing her praises. "We are parenting our son as healthy as we can. And she and I get along great."

The actor also recently defended his estranged wife after her headline-making National Anthem performance at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

"I think she would probably admit that it’s not her best work. But the girl is crazy talented, she really is. She’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being, really," Duhamel, who was also photographed bringing Fergie flowers after her performance, told Ellen DeGeneres. "It’s hard to see somebody you care about get beat up like that. But that’s the business. You’re in this business, you put yourself out there. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t."

ET has reached out to reps for Duhamel and Gonzalez for comment.

