Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Are Matching Couple Goals During Stylish Date Night: Pics
The couple that dresses well together, stays together.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel enjoyed a date night at upscale sushi restaurant Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday, sporting coordinating outfits with a pop of red.
Timberlake wore a red and black checkered shirt with a black bomber jacket, dark gray jeans and brown sneaker/workboot shoes.
Biel picked up on the red theme with a bright blazer, which she paired with a white silky blouse, cropped plaid pants and bright red Gucci heels.
The mom of two-year-old Silas is definitely a fan of those heels, having worn them on another date night earlier this month!
Before they hit the town, Timberlake shared a video on Satuday of himself doing pushups with Silas on his back.
"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! 🎥 @jessicabiel," he captioned the clip taken by his wife.
The "Like I Love You" singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl next year. Watch below on what to expect!
