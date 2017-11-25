Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Have an Adorable Post-Thanksgiving Day Workout Session -- Watch!

Justin Timberlake works out with the help of his little man!

The 36-year-old singer shared a sweet video of himself doing pushups with his 2-year-old son, Silas, on his back on Saturday.

"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! 🎥 @jessicabiel," he captioned the clip taken by his wife, Jessica Biel.