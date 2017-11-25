Justin Timberlake and Son Silas Have an Adorable Post-Thanksgiving Day Workout Session -- Watch!
Justin Timberlake works out with the help of his little man!
The 36-year-old singer shared a sweet video of himself doing pushups with his 2-year-old son, Silas, on his back on Saturday.
"Shaking off those leftovers like... Hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving! 🎥 @jessicabiel," he captioned the clip taken by his wife, Jessica Biel.
The day before, Biel shared a video of Timberlake "torching the Thanksgiving pie."
The couple rarely shares pictures of their little boy.
The last time they treated fans to a family pic was when the 35-year-old actress and the singer posted snaps of their Toy Story Halloween costumes.
The "Like I Love You" singer is set to perform at the Super Bowl next year.
Watch below on what to expect!
