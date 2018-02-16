Kanye West Deletes Instagram After Hours Long Valentine's Day Post

After being back on Instagram for less than 24 hours, Kanye West has again deactivated his account.

The hip-hop singer has been notably absent from the photo-sharing service since May 2017, but he made a fleeting return on Valentine's Day to make a romantic gesture toward his wife Kim Kardashian West. In his first Instagram post in nearly a year, the 40-year-old superstar shared a photo of a homemade card that simply read, "Happy Valentine's Day Babe."

Immediately following, Kanye went on a posting spree, uploading a whopping 55 photos to his account which featured the likes of several notable past and present partnerships, including Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Madonna and Sean Penn, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, among others. The rapper ended his Instagram super session with a photo of himself and Kim, aptly captioned, "Kimye."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old mother of three posted a sweet paparazzi shot of the happy couple, alongside a note to her husband which read, "I love you to infinity! Happy Valentine's Day!!!"

Kim and Kanye spent the evening of Feb. 14 with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, at a lavish dinner thrown by the reality star's mother Kris Jenner.

