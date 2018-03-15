Khloe Kardashian Excites Pregnant Eva Longoria by Gifting Her With Maternity Jeans

Pregnant Eva Longoria got just what she wanted for her birthday.

The former Desperate Housewives star turned 43 on Thursday, and ahead of her big day, she received a gift from Khloe Kardashian, who is also pregnant with her first child.

Longoria excitedly shared on her Instagram story that she was gifted with a new pair of jeans. "I was just looking at these today because of Khloe -- and the Good American has maternity jeans," she squealed on Wednesday. "I have been searching the world for maternity jeans."

The mom to be added, "I can't ever bring myself to wear jeans right now because it just feels, like, crazy."

Longoria says Kardashian has inspired her style, as the reality star's brand launched a line of maternity wear on the actress' birthday. "I saw Khloe was doing them and I was like, 'Aw man, I want some of those,'" she continued. "Yay! Thank you, Khloe."

In addition to her denim, Longoria also shared scenes from her birthday dinner, which included buckets of chicken. "All I wanted was KFC for my birthday," she exclaimed.

It was a busy day for Longoria! Prior to her celebratory dinner party, she attended a press junket for her upcoming movie, Overboard, which also stars Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez, and found the perfect dress to compliment her baby bump.

"So excited for the @overboardmovie press junket today!" she captioned a gif of her rubbing her growing belly.

While Longoria was craving KFC this week, she wasn't so fond of poultry earlier this month when she spoke with ET's Keltie Knight.

"I don't have any cravings. I have the opposite of cravings," she explained. "I actually, don't like chicken right now since I got pregnant. And I used to eat chicken daily. And now I'm like, my husband [Jose Pepe Baston] ordered it the other day and I'm like, 'Why would you do that?!'"

