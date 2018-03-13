News

Khloe Kardashian Sends Birthday Wishes to Tristan Thompson With Intimate Kiss Pic

By Jackie Willis‍
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian's baby could be born pretty close to her dad Tristan Thompson's birthday.

The 33-year-old reality star -- who is eight months pregnant with her first child -- celebrated Tristan turning 27 on Tuesday by sharing a kissing pic with her Instagram followers that was accompanied by a heartfelt message. 

In the photo, Khloe is holding the NBA pro's face as she lays a big smooch on him! "To the happiest of birthdays my love!" she captioned the intimate image. "How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of!"

She concluded the sweet note: "You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"

Tristan had an early birthday party on Saturday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, and a few of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies were in attendance, including Kendall and Kris Jenner and new mom Kylie Jenner.

Earlier that day on her Instagram story, Khloe shared photos from her pink-filled baby shower at Hotel Bel-Air, which included hundreds of rose-colored balloons on the ground with color-coordinated flowers dangling from the ceiling, along with pastel table settings and lighting. There was also a neon sign that read: "Baby Thompson."

Check out the lavish baby shower: 

RELATED CONTENT:

Everything Khloe Kardashian Has Said About Her First Pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner Steal the Show at Tristan Thompson's Birthday Party: Pics

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Her Family Get Baseball Coaching From Alex Rodriguez: Pics!

Related Gallery

 