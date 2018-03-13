Khloe Kardashian Sends Birthday Wishes to Tristan Thompson With Intimate Kiss Pic

Khloe Kardashian's baby could be born pretty close to her dad Tristan Thompson's birthday.

The 33-year-old reality star -- who is eight months pregnant with her first child -- celebrated Tristan turning 27 on Tuesday by sharing a kissing pic with her Instagram followers that was accompanied by a heartfelt message.

In the photo, Khloe is holding the NBA pro's face as she lays a big smooch on him! "To the happiest of birthdays my love!" she captioned the intimate image. "How special is this thing called life that we share together?! I am so blessed to be creating beautiful monumental memories with such a wonderful man! I hope this year brings you all that you dream of!"

She concluded the sweet note: "You will forever be my always! I love you baby!"

Tristan had an early birthday party on Saturday at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles, and a few of the Kardashian-Jenner ladies were in attendance, including Kendall and Kris Jenner and new mom Kylie Jenner.

Earlier that day on her Instagram story, Khloe shared photos from her pink-filled baby shower at Hotel Bel-Air, which included hundreds of rose-colored balloons on the ground with color-coordinated flowers dangling from the ceiling, along with pastel table settings and lighting. There was also a neon sign that read: "Baby Thompson."

Check out the lavish baby shower:

