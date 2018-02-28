Khloe Kardashian Snaps at 'Selfish' Sister Kourtney For Always Being Late on 'KUWTK' Finale -- Watch!

Khloe Kardashian is not here for tardiness.

She and her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, may have packed lifestyles, but that doesn't mean Khloe likes to sit around and wait.

"What is she doing?" the pregnant 33-year-old reality star asks Kim about Kourtney's whereabouts in a sneak peek of Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale.

As Khloe takes out her phone to call her older sister, Kourtney walks in chatting on her cell.

"Kourt, I'm being serious," the Revenge Body host snaps at her sister. "You need to figure out your life."

"I'm on the phone with Larsa [Pippen]," she replies, as Khloe angrily calls her out for always being late.

"But then I'm saying so you shouldn't be on your phone. We've been waiting for you for 30 minutes," she says. "But you're always like this and we're just waiting for you and waiting for you. It's crazy."

As Kourtney snaps back, saying she doesn’t have time to listen to her sister yell, Khloe replies that she doesn't "have time to wait for you."

"I don't wanna go on trips if this is how you are every f**king time," the expecting mother sternly tells Kourt as Kim just quietly sits in the corner. "You don't care how selfish that is?"



Watch the preview clip below.

Let's hope that wasn't the case for the sisters' current trip to Tokyo, Japan. The Kardashian siblings jet set out on one last hurrah on Monday before Khloe gives birth to her first child with Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, Khloe shared a stunning snap of herself cradling her growing baby bump in a sparkling mini dress.

Meanwhile, a source told ET this week that the 8-month pregnant reality star and the pro basketball player are more in love than ever and he's especially supportive of her.

“Khloe is not a high maintenance pregnant woman, but it was kind of rough at first and he was there doing anything he could to make her comfortable and happy," the source told ET. "He’s always telling her how beautiful she is."

The soon-to-be mama has also previously opened up about the complications she endured during her pregnancy and what her birth plan is.

Watch below to find out more!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Cradles Baby Bump While Rocking Stunning Sparkly Mini-Dress in Tokyo

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian and Boyfriend Tristan Thompson Are 'Stronger' Than Ever (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Is ‘8 Months Bumpin’ in Tokyo on Girls Trip With Sisters Kim and Kourtney

Related Gallery