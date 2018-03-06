Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curvaceous Figure in Sexy LBD While Partying With 'Hot Mugshot Guy' -- See the Pics!

Slay, Kim Kardashian!

The 37-year-old reality star attended Marina Acton's release party for her new single, "Fantasize," at Boulevard3 in Hollywood, California, on Monday, stepping out in a bodyhugging ensemble that highlighted her sexy curves.

The mother of three wore a slinky black dress, which she paired with sparkly heels and a ballet pink manicure. She sported her signature beauty look -- a contoured bronze with sky-high lashes and glossy lips -- while showing off her freshly-dyed bubblegum pink locks.

Getty Images

Inside the bash, Kim appeared to be having a blast. She was seated at a table with Jeremy Meeks... remember him? He's the former inmate who gained viral attention in 2014 as that "hot mugshot guy." He's been free since 2016, and after dabbling in the modeling world, his newest gig is playing Marina's love interest in the music video for "Fantasize."

Anyway, back to Kim! At one point, she took out her Kimoji-adorned phone to snap a few selfies with Marina, who looked equally fab in a bright blue dress with matching earrings and a fishtail braid.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The outing came one day after Kim's shocking reveal on Keeping Up With Kardashians, in which she introduced her famous family to the surrogate who carried her and husband Kanye West's third child, Chicago.

See highlights from the episode (and hear more about baby No. 3!) in the video below.

