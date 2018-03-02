Kim Kardashian Playfully Jokes About Fashion Brand Copying Kanye West's Concert Stage

Something looks familiar.

Kim Kardashian West had some thoughts about Saint Laurent's Feb. 27 Paris Fashion Week show, taking to Instagram Stories earlier this week to comment on how the fashion house's runway shared a similarity to her husband, Kanye West's, concert stage.

In a screenshot of the YSL catwalk, which showed circular orange ceiling lights, the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star playfully wrote, "Cute YSL," without any explanation. Though, her next snap was of her hubby onstage during his Saint Pablo tour with the exact same lighting.

No other comments were made regarding her thoughts on the stage concept.

Meanwhile, Kim and sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are currently in Tokyo, Japan, and, per usual, slaying their fashion game. The sisters have shared a handful of snaps from their Asian excursion, as well as wicked selfies like Kourtney's below.

no smoking A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 1, 2018 at 4:20pm PST

Khloe, who is eight months pregnant with her first child, has also been showing off her baby bump in sexy ensembles, including a sparkly mini and a body-hugging light blue maxi dress.

See more of their overseas trip in the video below.

