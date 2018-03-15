Kim Kardashian Reveals the Tradition She Didn’t Do for ‘Over a Decade’ After Her Dad Died

Kim Kardashian West is opening up about a sweet family tradition.

The 37-year-old reality star reflected on her love of skiing in a post on her blog and app on Thursday, revealing the special significance it has after her dad, Robert Kardashian Sr., died in 2003.

As Kardashian West explains, she associated the activity so much with her father that she didn't ski for over a decade after his death. "We usually skied together on Thanksgiving, which was his holiday to take us," she shares. "Once I finally got back out there, it was as if I never left. Now, I make it a point to go at least once a year with my family."

Kardashian West writes that she and her siblings "all learned to ski at a really young age," and while she used to complain about dressing in so many layers, she's grateful to have the memories of her time on the slopes.

Now, she's putting her own kids in ski school. "North has already had two years of ski lessons and I can’t wait to start Saint next year!" she says. "It's such a fun activity to do together as a family."

Kardashian West, who posted a video of herself skiing to Instagram on Monday, recently shared more about her family life in an interview with ELLE magazine.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," the mother of three gushed before noting that four children would be her limit. "I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin."

"I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids," she added.

