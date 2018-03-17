Kim Kardashian Shares New Pic of Daughter Chicago

Nice to meet you, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Saturday to share the first filter-less photo of her baby girl. Chicago stares into the camera with a big smile in the pic, wearing a white bib and a button-down onesie in a pink, polka-dotted print.

Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed Chicago on Jan. 15 via surrogate, and revealed her name four days later. The reality star shared the first photo of Chicago in February. Over the last month, Kardashian has shared several photos of her third child, but usually with Snapchat or Instagram filters over her face.

"Morning cutie 💗," Kardashian captioned the shot of Chicago, also sharing a video on her Instagram Story.

Morning cutie 💗 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 17, 2018 at 7:15am PDT

CHICAGO WEST 🙌🏻

She looks like kim 😱@KimKardashianpic.twitter.com/bTYRAa9r3C — |KimYe| Maira Rebeca (@KimYepictures) March 17, 2018

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is also mom to 4-year-old North and 2-year-old Saint, recently opened up about life as a busy mom of three.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," she told ELLE magazine, before noting that four children would be her limit. "I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin."

"I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids," she added of making her marriage to West a priority. "He’s taught me to have more of an opinion. I’ve taught him to be a bit more calm or cautious. We’re a good balance."

