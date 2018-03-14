Kim Kardashian Sizzles in All-White Look With Mom Kris Jenner: Pics!

White hot! Kim Kardashian and her momager, Kris Jenner, stepped out at the Lorraine Schwartz launch of The Eye Bangles -- the new addition to her signature Against the Evil Eye Collection -- at The H.G. Wood Group’s Delilah Restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardsahians stars sizzled at the event with Kim, 37, in a skin-tight white floor-length dress and Kris, 62, in a bustier top and black wrap dress over top.

An eyewitness tells ET that the mother-daughter duo were spotted hitting the dance floor at the event to Usher’s “Yeah.”

Kim, who has avoided opulent jewels since her October 2016 Paris robbery, borrowed some bling for the special occasion.

“Borrowed for the hour courtesy of @LorraineSchwartz,” Kim captioned a shot on Snapchat of the Eye Bangle and a giant diamond ring.

Kim’s $4.5 Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring from husband Kanye West was stolen in the Paris robbery, prompting her to take a more subtle approach to wearing jewels in public.

Kim also showed off her long brown tresses at the star-studded event. The mom of three recently went back to her roots after a long stint with blonde hair followed by bold pink locks.

In her new cover story for Elle, Kim opened up about her relationship with Kanye. Watch the clip below for more!

