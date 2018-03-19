Kim Zolciak-Biermann Describes Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Shower, Talks Daughter Brielle’s Breakup

Kim Kardashian wasn’t the only Kim at Khloe Kardashian’s baby shower! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann also attended the pink-themed bash to celebrate Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s future baby girl.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, was quizzed about the event during her Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She noted that her man, Kroy Biermann, wasn’t invited to the bash, but did drop her off.

And though she didn’t get to meet Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, Zolciak-Biermann did have some fun playing games with the celebrity guests.

“It was like name that baby and this was a little form we played around with,” the mother of six revealed. Perhaps the group was trying to help Khloe pick out a baby name. The Revenge Body star has previously admitted to struggling to come up with a moniker for her little girl.

Zolciak-Biermann also revealed that she gifted Khloe with “a really high tech air purifier.”

Earlier this month, the Bravo star shared photos with Khloe from her shower to Instagram.

“Such a beautiful baby shower @khloekardashian I couldn't be happier for you and Tristan,” she captioned the photo booth shots. “You are going to be such an incredible mommy. Love you oh so much!!”

In addition to supporting Khloe, Zolciak-Biermann also opened up about her daughter, Brielle Biermann, following her recent breakup from boyfriend Michael Kopech. When one caller asked Zolciak-Biermann why her daughter split from her athlete boyfriend, she replied, “Brielle just turned 21.”

“So that’s what happened!” fellow guest Iggy Azalea joked.

“That’s exactly what happened I think,” Zolciak-Biermann agreed. “He’s kind of doing his whole training. It’s nine months out of the year, baseball’s, like, nine months. Brielle was at Khloe’s and then she was out to dinner the next night and then boom, boom. And all of the sudden it was like, ‘Hey girl, you’re 21 and you’re actually living.’ Because Brielle’s pretty boring.”

She added that there are no hard feelings between Brielle and Michael, saying, “He’s a really great guy, but she’s moving out in a month -- which is horrible -- and I just want her to live.”

A source previously told ET that Brielle and Michael are simply taking a break.

“It's not necessarily a split. It's more-so a break to find themselves and grow up a bit before making a big commitment like marriage and then having problems down the road," the source told ET at the time. "They both have a lot of life they need to experience. This a learning process. If it's meant to be, it'll be."

For more from Khloe’s baby shower, watch the clip below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Brielle Biermann and Michael Kopech Taking a Break to 'Find Themselves' (Exclusive)

Khloe Kardashian Shares Stunning Pics From Her Adorable Baby Shower

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Posts Steamy Topless Beach Pic With Husband Kroy Biermann

Related Gallery