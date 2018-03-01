Kourtney Kardashian Sets Relationship Boundaries With Scott Disick in 'KUWTK' Season Finale

Kourtney Kardashian is finally setting some boundaries for Scott Disick.

While Kourtney and Scott lived together for years before calling it quits in July 2015, the pair has remained close in the years following their split, with Scott often treating his ex's home as his own.

But all that is coming to an end now that Kourtney has put some rules in place about what her ex can and can't do while visiting her home.

"I just felt like we should discuss some of the boundaries in the house," Kourtney told Scott in a promo for the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 14 finale. "I feel like sometimes because this was your house, sometimes I feel like you walk in like it still is.”

Scott said he understood where Kourtney was coming from with her concerns. Nonetheless, he still seemed rather defensive during the talk with his ex, with whom he shares their three kids, 8-year-old son Mason, 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 3-year-old son Reign.

Kourtney's decision to set up these new boundaries appeared to stem from an incident in which Scott walked into her bedroom unannounced, asking to look at her collection of sunglasses.

The mom of three, who is dating 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima, was understandably annoyed at her ex for violating her privacy and personal space.

"I feel like it has to make sense for my relationship, too," Kourtney said. "And if you just wander into my bedroom and go, 'Hey, can I see all your sunglasses?'"

While Scott, who is in a relationship with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, felt she was partially misrepresenting the situation, he said he understood "the boundary of not going into your bedroom because that’s a private place for you."

"There's obviously some boundaries that we both need to respect, and I don't want you to be uncomfortable," he added. "I get it. [These are] all things that are understandable in this co-parenting life."

After hearing Kourtney out, Scott said that he also had some rules he'd like to institute in their relationship.

"I was also thinking I have a boundary. I don’t really wanna hug anymore," Scott said. "I think we should just shake hands when we see each other. Is that cool?"

"We could do a high-five?" suggested Kourtney, before Scott dismissed the idea for being too childish. As a compromise, Kourtney suggested a fist bump.

"I'll meet you in the middle there," Scott said. "If you're cool with that, then I'm cool with your stuff."

The pair then shook on the deal, but only time will tell if either of theholdsld true to their word.

The season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

For more on Scott and Kourtney's perpetually complicated and awkward post-split relationship, check out the video below.

