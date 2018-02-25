Khloe Kardashian to Reveal the Sex of Her Baby on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Season Finale

The season 14 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is just around the corner, and fans will soon learn the sex of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby.

In the promo for the upcoming episode -- which aired following Sunday's KUWTK -- the 33-year-old mom-to-be is seen revealing the news to her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

After the family travels to San Francisco for a fun getaway, Khloe opens up to her siblings in their fancy hotel room, asking, "Do you want to know what I'm having?"



Though we don't hear the answer in the promo, we do see Kourtney respond "I'm shocked!" with a smile on her face before she and Kim give Khloe a group hug.

While fans will have to wait another week before the official reveal on the show, a source told ET in October that the reality star and her boyfriend are expecting a son.

Khloe has been adamant about confirming reports of her pregnancy and sharing information on her own schedule. While it was first reported that she was expecting back in September, she did not officially announce the news until posting a photo of her baby bump in late December. She later revealed that she's due sometime in late March/early April.

On the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe opened up about some of the complications she's faced with her pregnancy -- including low levels of progesterone and a painful reaction to the pills she had to take to compensate.

For more on Khloe's challenging, high-profile pregnancy journey, check out the video below.

