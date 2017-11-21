Kris Jenner Hints at Khloe and Kylie's Pregnancies With Photo of 9 Sets of Pajamas For Her Grandchildren

Did Kris Jenner just confirm Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies?

That's what fans are thinking after the famous momager posted an Instagram pic of pajamas "for every one of my grandchildren."

"Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!!" Jenner captioned a pic of nine sets of PJs. "Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️ #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!"

Visible in the snap are pajama sets for Dream, 1; Saint, almost 2; Reign, almost 3; Penelope, 5; and Mason, almost 8. North likely has her name on another set of PJs, leaving three sets left: presumably one for Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie's unborn babies.