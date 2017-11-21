Kris Jenner Hints at Khloe and Kylie's Pregnancies With Photo of 9 Sets of Pajamas For Her Grandchildren
Did Kris Jenner just confirm Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's pregnancies?
That's what fans are thinking after the famous momager posted an Instagram pic of pajamas "for every one of my grandchildren."
"Thank you so much #burtsbeesbaby @burtsbeesbaby #bbbfamjams for the most amazing collection of family jammies ever and i am obsessed with the plaid !!!!!" Jenner captioned a pic of nine sets of PJs. "Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren ❤️ #blessed #grateful thanks for the idea @oprah !!"
Visible in the snap are pajama sets for Dream, 1; Saint, almost 2; Reign, almost 3; Penelope, 5; and Mason, almost 8. North likely has her name on another set of PJs, leaving three sets left: presumably one for Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kylie's unborn babies.
Kim just celebrated her baby shower for her third child, due soon via surrogate, as did Kylie for her first. ET learned in September that Kylie was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. Just a few days later, ET learned that Khloe was also expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.
The Kardashian-Jenner family has yet to confirm Kylie and Khloe's pregnancies, though Kris revealed she was "over the moon" for Khloe while speaking with ET last month.
"We love Tristan so much, and she's so happy, and she's been through so much...To be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She's really happy," Kris said, before opening up about Kylie's "major life changes."
"I think she is very strong...she's really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I'm so proud of that kid. She's a good girl with a big heart," she gushed.
See more in the video below.
