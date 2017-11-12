Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe Kardashian Romantic Surprise Party on New 'KUWTK': 'I've Never Been This Happy'

Later in the evening, Tristan took to the stage and asked everyone to gather around so he could share a few words of love and support for the birthday girl.

"First thing, of course, happy birthday," he told Khloe, who stood next to him on stage. "Another year, another life, another year on this beautiful earth. I'm very honored and glad to be a part of your journey."

"Baby, it's your day, it's your month, it's your year. And I feel good being around you, girl," the NBA pro concluded his sweet speech, before embracing and kissing his lady love to the cheers of the crowd.