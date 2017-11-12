Tristan Thompson Throws Khloe Kardashian Romantic Surprise Party on New 'KUWTK': 'I've Never Been This Happy'
Tristan Thompson showed off his romantic side on Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
The Cleveland Cavaliers star proved just how great a boyfriend he really is when he threw Khloe Kardashian a surprise birthday party -- with the help of some of her family members -- and gave his girlfriend a night to remember.
Walking into a club, Khloe was blown away by the unexpected festivities and praised her boyfriend in a solo interview with the KUWTK cameras.
"I've never had a surprise party, ever," Khloe shared. "We were at dinner and Tristan was so calm, like he was as cool as a cucumber. He's good at surprise parties, because I had no idea."
Later in the evening, Tristan took to the stage and asked everyone to gather around so he could share a few words of love and support for the birthday girl.
"First thing, of course, happy birthday," he told Khloe, who stood next to him on stage. "Another year, another life, another year on this beautiful earth. I'm very honored and glad to be a part of your journey."
"Baby, it's your day, it's your month, it's your year. And I feel good being around you, girl," the NBA pro concluded his sweet speech, before embracing and kissing his lady love to the cheers of the crowd.
"I'm having the best time," Khloe marveled in a solo interview. "Tristan is just incredible. I've never been this happy. I am so lucky to be with someone that is so thoughtful and so sweet."
The sweet couple, who first sparked romance rumors in August 2016, are reportedly expecting their first child together. While she has yet to officially announce the news, fans have been on baby bump watch for weeks. Check out the video below for more on the couple's romantic journey