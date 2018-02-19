Kristen Doute Has a Secret Plan to Get Involved With Lisa Vanderpump’s Tom Tom Bar (Exclusive)

Kristen Doute wants to get back into business with Lisa Vanderpump… kind of.

Kristen and the restaurateur parted ways, professionally, back on season three of Vanderpump Rules, after Lisa fired her from SUR following a string of bad behavior that included hurling the insult “suck a d**k” at one of the restaurant’s managers.

“When Lisa fired me, I probably should've quit,” Kristen admits to ET. “But I think that helped our relationship. I mean, I'm never gonna not be at SUR. It's my favorite restaurant in L.A. I'm always going to eat there, I'm always going to frequent there. I think I'll be buried beneath the floors there one day. We all will be. But, I think that, like, I've matured over the years and I think Lisa's finally starting to notice that. I think she's giving me an inch by inch.”

Part of Kristen’s growth has been discovering her true passion, her vegetarian lifestyle blog, Vegiholic. The 34-year-old hopes the site will help to bring her and Lisa back together in a way.

“I think my favorite thing to film this past summer is when they decided to kinda look into my blog,” she shares. “I have, like, a little dinner party, like, a four-course dinner and tasting menu. Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] actually come to my house, which is so crazy, so bizarre. At that point, Ariana still had me blocked. Like, my phone number was blocked. I was blocked on social media, but she still came to my house.”

“She and I have a little conversation then,” Kristen adds. “[I got] to really convince that group of people, like, not my best friends. Jax [Taylor], Tom Sandoval, Ariana that what I do isn't a joke and I maybe can help out at Tom Tom a little bit.”

Tom Tom is the bar Lisa is developing with Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, expected to open sometime in the next year.

“I think I have to convince Lisa first,” Kristen notes. “And then convince Tom Sandoval, because Tom Schwartz is a pushover.”

“Quitters never win and winners never quit,” she adds.

On that note, Kristen would like the world to know she has not given up on her acting dream. It’s just on the back burner for now.

“Never say never,” she says. “Acting is always, I'll say, my first love. But with [Vanderpump Rules], obviously it's very time-consuming and it, it's real life, but it's kinda 24/7, 365. If a project were to come my way, I would never say no, because I worked on that for so many years. But for night now, it's kinda taking a backseat, yeah.”

For now, the focus is on Vegiholic.

“I've been working on it a few years, as far as the content, and I really, I've been a vegetarian almost my entire life,” Kristen explains. “I brought a partner on last year, my friend Jeanine, who's a private chef, so I think that kind of validated things for the readers as well, because of her culinary background … I'm really excited about it.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more on the show, check out the video and links below.

