Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek & More Fierce Fashions From the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards

Hollywood's indie stars dressed to impress!

A day before the Academy Awards, A-listers gathered to celebrate the best in independent film at the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards held in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

Rain or shine, the celebs packed a punch in stunning ensembles, and ET is rounding up the most glamorous and fashionable looks of the day!

The nominees of the night dazzled on the blue carpet, including Margot Robbie who opted for an unconventional cheetah-print Louis Vuitton mini dress. Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan looked ladylike in a metallic green Prada mini, matching shoes and Piaget jewelry.

Allison Janney, who took home the Best Supporting Female award, wore a hot pink custom Pamella Roland dress with stunning Nikos Koulis emerald jewelry. Lady Bird director Greta Gerwig was a delight in a light blue Rosie Assoulin frock with lace trimming.

Salma Hayek showed off her curves in a black body-con dress with red stripes on the sides and Ava DuVernay looked elegant in a silk forest green gown with oversized sleeves.

Also in dark green was Get Out star Allison Williams, who rocked a pleated Andrew Gn gown. Kerry Washington was a vision in a floral ruffled frock by Missoni, and Amanda Seyfried wowed in a white lace cutout Alexander McQueen design.

Elizabeth Olsen was red hot in a sheer body-hugging Zuhair Murad dress and Alison Brie sashayed in a chiffon tiered Ralph & Russo creation. Meanwhile, newly-married Emily Ratajkowski was pure perfection in a rose gold silk Brock Collection dress with black ribbon straps.

The gentlemen of the night also looked dapper, including Call Me By Your Name standout star Timothee Chalamet in black pants with an white button-up by Off-White and Robert Pattinson in black Dior Homme.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman added a dash of color with his navy polka-dot Burberry blazer, as did Garrett Hedlund with his deep green Strong Suit by Ilaria Urbinati Collection jacket.

The stars will continue to bring their style A-game at Sunday's Oscars. Earlier this week, ET caught up with Oscar's host Jimmy Kimmel who dished on what to expect following last year's Best Picture flub.

