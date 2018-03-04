Margot Robbie, Timothee Chalamet & More Shine Bright in White at the 2018 Oscars

Stars shined bright in white at the 2018 Oscars!

The 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night saw an array of colors on the red carpet to represent Time's Up, but many celebs stood out from the crowd in ivory tones.

This year's awards season saw a massive sea of black ensembles at the Golden Globes, white roses at the GRAMMYs and Time's Up pins on many red carpets thereafter. But, a classic and elegant white gown or suit, never goes out of style.

ET has rounded up the celebs who were stylishly clad in the vivid hue!

Margot Robbie

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The I, Tonya star served up a dose of nighttime elegance in a Chanel Haute Couture dress that was custom-made by Karl Lagerfeld. The stunning white gown, which Robbie styled with matching Chanel accessories, required 550 hours of work and seven people to complete it ahead of the awards show. It was the perfect outfit for the Australian-born actress, who is the fashion brand's newest ambassador!

Laura Dern

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Big Little Lies star wore a Calvin Klein by Appointment white silk crepe dress with a draped tie at the shoulder. She added a touch of shine with bordeaux asymmetrical crystal sandals and a sterling silver evening bag.

Mary J. Blige

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Oscar nominee and performer made a glamorous statement in an off-the-shoulder Atelier Versace creation that perfectly showed off her curves. She accessorized her winning look with stunning Forevermark jewelry.

Timothée Chalamet

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The Call Me by Your Name Oscar nominee stood out from the crowd in an all-white custom Berluti suit with a crisp button-up and matching bow tie. The 22-year-old actor added his own personal flair to the ensemble by wearing black boots.

Jane Fonda

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Grace and Frankie star brought her A-game to the carpet once again, slaying in an all-white ensemble consisting of a Balmain dress, Chopard jewelry, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and a Perrin Parris bag.

Camila Alves

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Brides will be flocking for this Vivienne Westwood creation that the stunning model donned on the red carpet. The ball gown featured silk faille moire asymmetric skirt with a tulle petticoat and was made from an archival silk that was originally created at the London Atelier as part of our A/W2014 Collection.

She paired the ivory creation with stunning ruby jewels from Chopard.

Jordan Peele

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Looking extra dapper was the Get Out director, who took home the Best Original Screenplay Oscar, clad in a fitted Calvin Klein white wool blend peak lapel jacket with a white poplin dress shirt, black satin bow tie and black tuxedo pants. His peppered beard was an added bonus!

For more dazzling red carpet looks, see below!

