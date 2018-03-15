Meghan Markle Receiving Expert Royal Fashion Advice from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is fitting in with the royal family just fine!

Ahead of her and Prince Harry's wedding on May 19, a source tells ET that her fiancé's family has been extremely supportive, and is "embracing" the former Suits star.

"Both Kate [Middleton] and Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] have been doing what they can to make sure Meghan knows she’s loved and supported as she navigates her life as a future royal," the source said, explaining that becoming a royal member can be isolating. "She’s been embraced by the royal family. She’s also been exploring various charitable avenues she'd like to pursue after she gets married."

It appears that, after leaving Hollywood, Meghan has had no trouble stepping into her new role. She is becoming a royal in record time, and has found ways to respectfully make exceptions to royal protocol. Earlier this week, for example, she attended her first official event with Queen Elizabeth II, which normally wouldn't happen until after the nuptials. But when it comes to Her Majesty, Meghan has nothing to worry about -- the monarch has already formally given her "dearly beloved grandson" Prince Harry consent to marry the brunette beauty.

Our source also tells ET that Kate is helping Meghan "with advice on royal fashion and go-to designers." And if you look at what the ladies were wearing at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, it's pretty clear Meghan has seemingly taken a cue from her future sister-in-law.

Meghan and Kate, both 36, looked sophisticated and chic while stepping out in matching navy pumps. Hear more on their looks in the video below!

