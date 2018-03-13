Mel B and 19-Year-Old Daughter Phoenix Hit 'AGT' Red Carpet in Matching Mini-Dresses

This mother-daughter duo looked more like sisters when they hit the red carpet on Monday night.

Mel B brought along her 19-year-old daughter, Phoenix Gulzar, to America's Got Talent season 13 premiere party in Pasadena, California, and both ladies turned heads in their stand-out styles.

Phoenix wore a silver sequin cut-out, futuristic mini-dress that she paired with strappy black pumps and a large statement ring.

As for her 42-year-old mother, Mel B rocked long curly locks, a bejeweled mini-dress and nude heels.

Getty Images

The AGT judge was thrilled to have her oldest daughter by her side for the big event and shared some pics of their night out with her Instagram followers.

"Today was take your kid to work day at @agt haha," she captioned the photo collage. "Even at 19 years old, she still loves being with her mama awwwww @phoenixisphoenix. I love you. #motherdaughterbond #unbreakable #shestolemydress #girlpower #familyiseverything #unconditionallove"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Fans of Mel B may have found her red carpet style to have some Scary Spice vibes, which is only appropriate because she assured ET's Cameron Mathison that Spice Girls are planning to reunite very soon.

"We will be doing stuff this year together, yes," she said of the girl group, who all hung out together last month.

Mel B has also hinted that this possible reunion could take place at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May wedding. Here's what she had to say about the upcoming royal nuptials:

RELATED CONTENT:

Spice Girls Exploring 'New Opportunities Together' Following Reunion

Spice Girls Reunite at Geri Halliwell's House -- Including Victoria Beckham!

Mel B Drops Huge Hint That Spice Girls Will Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

Related Gallery