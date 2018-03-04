Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak Attend Vanity Fair Oscar Party Together -- and 'The Office' Fans Freaked Out!

Kelly and Ryan forever!

New mom Mindy Kaling made The Officefans freak out on Sunday when she revealed that her Oscars date was none other than her friendly ex and BFF, BJ Novak.

"I'm headed out for a night of fun with my best friend," the 38-year-old actress said in a video on Instagram, before pointing the camera at Novak.

"Oscar time!" Kaling then shared on a pic from the party.

Kaling also tweeted about her fierce Prabal Gurung dress, writing, "What a joy to wear @prabalgurung again. My talented, woke, feminist friend."

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:13pm PST

🙄 A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 4, 2018 at 4:00pm PST

What a joy to wear @prabalgurung again. My talented, woke, feminist friend. pic.twitter.com/MzOi6NiRvx — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 5, 2018

Of course, The Office fans couldn't help but look back at the pair's onscreen (sort of) romance.

I love this #officeforlyfe — Lisa Marie (@_misslisa_marie) March 5, 2018

Meanwhile, Kaling -- who has chosen not to reveal the father of her newborn first child, recently opened up to ET at the Wrinkle in Time premiere about what motherhood has been like.

"When I see her and get her to smile first thing in the morning, oh my god. It's the best feeling," she gushed. She did, however, note that her favorite thing that her baby does is sleep!

"The best thing my baby has been doing lately is sleeping. She doesn't love doing that, she loves not sleeping, but when she does, it's very fun," Kaling said.

