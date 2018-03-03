'The Office' Star Jenna Fischer Channels Her Inner Kardashian After She Runs Into Them in Tokyo

Well look who it is!

Jenna Fischer ran into Kim and Kourtney Kardashian while checking into her hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, and took to Instagram to share the exciting moment.

"We found the Kardashians. At our hotel. I think they were checking out as we were checking in. So crazy. #kyoto," the Office alum captioned her paparazzi-style pic of the two sisters walking past her. In the snap, Kim wears a black puffer jacket, tights and mules with her newly-pink hair in a top-knot. Meanwhile, Kourtney is casually dressed in a red-and gray tracksuit with hair down. Both sisters are on their phones.

Fischer's posts got even better when she decided to "channel her inner Kardashian" and recreate one of Kourtney's sexy Tokyo pics she had posted just a day earlier.

"Channeling my inner Kardashian. I had to. (Swipe to see my inspiration @kourtneykardash) #twins #kyoto #samehotel #manyfilters," she captioned the side-by-side pics, adding, "Btw, I made my husband move our suitcase so I could sit on this shelf for the recreation. Haha!"

Kim and Kourtney are on vacation with their younger sister, Khloe, who is pregnant with her first child.

The expecting mother has been showing off her burgeoning baby bump in all sorts of flashy body-hugging ensembles. On Friday, she looked glamorous in pink-and-white dress, which she accessorized with a matching fur coat. The 33-year-old reality star pulled her long blonde locks into a high ponytail and matched her pink-themed outfit with rosy eye shadow.

See more of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's stylish Tokyo looks in the video below.

