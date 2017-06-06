Justin Bieber Plays Hockey With Manchester Storm After Ariana Grande's One Love Show, Donates Personal Stick

Justin Bieber is part of the Manchester Storm family.

The Purpose singer, who has joined the British professional hockey team twice in the past, paid the club another visit this week, following the emotional One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, which supported the families of the victims of last month's tragic bombing outside of Ariana Grande's show in the city that left 22 dead and dozens more injured.

NEWS: @justinbieber joins Manchester Storm Ice Hockey Team for the third time in Altrincham.

PC: @Mcr_Storm pic.twitter.com/ognuRunZCe — That's Manchester (@ThatsManchester) June 6, 2017

WATCH: Justin Bieber Cries During One Love Manchester Performance: 'I Won't Let Go of Hope'

In addition to strapping on skates and playing with the team, Bieber donated a signed stick to be auctioned off in support of the Red Cross' Manchester relief efforts, ET has learned.

"I can confirm he did indeed donate and sign a stick for Saturday, with all proceeds going to the @BritishRedCross #WeLoveMCR fund," a representative for the Storm tells ET. "It will be auctioned off post-game via an online auction and all the details will be on our social media and official website."

Meanwhile, during the star-studded benefit show, Bieber teared up and delivered a moving message of hope and love to the concert attendees.

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Manchester Benefit Concert Opens With Mumford & Sons Frontman Marcus Mumford, Robbie Williams

"God is good in the midst of the darkness; God is good in the midst of evil," the 23-year-old singer preached. "God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."

Watch the video below for more moments from the inspiring event.