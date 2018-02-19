Naomi Watts Holds Hands With Billy Crudup at BAFTAs After-Party in London -- See the Pic!

Naomi Watts was snapped holding hands with her Gypsy co-star, Billy Crudup, while leaving a 2018 BAFTAs after-party in London, England, on Sunday night.

The 49-year-old Australian actress and Crudup, also 49, portrayed husband and wife in the Netflix show, and first sparked dating rumors in July last year.

Following Sunday’s awards, which celebrate British film and television, the pair hit the Vogue after-party at celebrity hot spot, Annabels. Watts wore all black in support of the Time’s Up movement, while Crudup went tie-less in a white shirt and grey suit. The pair's interlocked fingers were hard to miss as they left the bash.

Backgrid

Watts split from her ex-husband, Liev Schreiber, in September 2016. The couple had been together for 11 years and share two children, Samuel and Alexander.

Crudup has a 14-year-old son, William, from a previous relationship with actress Mary Louise Parker, and has also dated Claire Danes.

See more on the 2018 BAFTAs below.

