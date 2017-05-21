EXCLUSIVE: Sasheer Zamata Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan aren't the only beloved Saturday Night Live cast members leaving the show after season 42 -- Sasheer Zamata is also not returning next season, multiple sources tell ET.

Zamata, 31, joined the cast of SNL during its 38th season in 2014, at a time when the show was being criticized for its lack of diversity. Since then, she has been known for her impersonations of Rihanna, Michelle Obama as well as Beyonce and Solange Knowles among others.

WATCH: Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer Dominate in Their Last 'SNL' Appearances During Season 42 Finale

The news comes after Bayer announced her departure after seven years on the show, and Moynihan's departure after nine seasons as his sitcom pilot Me, Myself and I was recently picked up by CBS for the fall season.

NEWS: Jay Pharoah Gets Candid About Abrupt 'SNL' Exit -- 'You Go Where You're Appreciated'

Check out the video below to see Zamata dish on Rihanna's reaction to her impersonation of her.

-- Reporting by Carolyn Greenspan and Brendon Geoffrion