Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer Dominate in Their Last 'SNL' Appearances During Season 42 Finale

Saturday Night Live said goodbye to two of its longest-serving and most celebrated cast members – Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer -- during the Season 42 finale over the weekend.

While there was no fancy send-off or even any direct mention of their departure from the series, the pair of talent sketch comics got something subtle and somehow even more meaningful – an entire episode (and a season finale no less) that was basically dedicated to them.

WATCH: Vanessa Bayer Leaving 'Saturday Night Live' After 7 Seasons -- See Her Sweet Goodbye Message!

Bayer or Moynihan (or both) appeared or starred in nearly every sketch of the night. Vanessa killed in one of SNL's funniest fake ads of the season, playing a wildly annoying socialite who is kept entertained by her boyfriend when he gives her a diamond-encrusted Fidget Spinner.

Moynihan's choicest role came playing a professional wrestler Trashyard Mutt, who is shooting a promo opposite his nemesis, Koko WatchOut (Dwayne Johnson), who takes their trash talking a little too far.

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson and Tom Hanks Announce 2020 Presidential Ticket in 'SNL' Season Finale Monologue

The true tribute to the stars' contributions to the popular sketch comedy series came during "Weekend Update," where Moynihan reprised his beloved (and reviled) character Drunk Uncle, while Bayer showed up as nervous, babbling meteorologist Dawn Lazarus, a character she just debuted two episodes ago.

Moynihan's exit from Saturday Night Live after nine seasons comes as his sitcom pilot Me, Myself and I was recently picked up by CBS for the fall season.

Meanwhile, Bayer announced that she would be leaving at the end of this season in an Instagram post she shared Saturday morning. Bayer wrote, "Thank you SNL for 7 years of laughs, love and incredible memories. It has been a dream come true."

WATCH: Bobby Moynihan's 'SNL' Fan Theory About the 'Weekend Update' Guests Will Blow Your Mind!

Check out some of Bayer and Moynihan's other highlights from their final episode of Saturday Night Live.

Moynihan recently spoke with ET about his new sitcom and his departure from SNL. Check out the video below to hear more.