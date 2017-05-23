John Stamos, Less Than Half a Mile From Manchester Attack, Pens Emotional Response

John Stamos is grieving for the victims of the Manchester bombing.

The Full House star, who is actually in the U.K. -- less than a mile from where Monday's attacks took place -- for a performance with the Beach Boys at Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre on Wednesday, took to Instagram to pen an emotional reflection on the tragedy.

"As I sit in my hotel room, less than half a mile from the attack, I can’t help but think of these young kids who just wanted to go to a concert and sing and dance and be taken away if just for the night," the 53-year-old actor wrote. "I was one of those kids doing the same when I was young hanging out at Beach Boys shows. The songs may be different… but it’s the same joy those young kids felt Monday night in Manchester."

"Concerts are one of the greatest experiences in life— they are enduring symbols of freedom and liberty. You cheer, you sing, you dance. You leave exhausted and exhilarated at the same time. You remember every show you attend. They’re all special," Stamos continued. "I think of all those parents who surprised their kids with tickets and my heart aches. I think of all those fans and how important that show was to them. My heart aches for the victims, their families and music fans everywhere. I couldn’t sit in my room any longer, so I got out and started walking around near the arena thinking... How do we explain this to kids? How do you make sense of such a horrific tragedy? For a moment, I was comforted by the site of a police officer comforting a young child (see pic). It reminded me that compassion and love will always conquer hate."

"I will play with The Beach Boys tomorrow night in memory of all those we lost and as a prayer for the strength to carry on in these troubling times," Stamos finished the message. "Manchester will be in my heart now and always."

The explosion, following Ariana Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on Monday night, claimed the lives of 22 people, with over 50 more being injured.

"She’s an absolute wreck,” a source told ET of Grande's state following the horrific incident. The 23-year-old singer took to Twitter, writing, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

