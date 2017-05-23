Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry 'Left Shocked and Saddened' by Manchester Bombing

Prince William released a statement on behalf of himself, wife Kate Middleton and brother Prince Harry after the fatal bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night that left 22 dead.

"Like everyone, Catherine, Harry and I are left shocked and saddened by the tragedy that unfolded in Manchester overnight. Hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all," the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement put out by Kensington Palace. "We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency and community that is an example to the world."

During a garden party at Buckinham Palace on Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Camila Parker-Bowles and Princess Eugenie observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims of the bombing.

In addition, Her Royal Highness released a statement of her own. "I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured. I want to thank all the members of the emergency services, who have responded with such professionalism and care," the 91-year-old British monarch said. "And I would like to express my admiration for the way the people of Manchester have responded, with humanity and compassion, to this act of barbarity."

Prime Minister Theresa May also addressed the public in a press conference in London. “While we experienced the worst of humanity in Manchester last night, we also saw the best,” she said. “The cowardice of the attacker met the bravery of the emergency services and the people of Manchester. The attempt to divide us met countless acts of kindness that brought us closer together.”

On Tuesday morning, the Greater Manchester Police announced that they had arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the attack. According to several reports, more arrests are expected in the coming days. According to CBS News, the terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, though those claims have not been substantiated at this time.

Meanwhile, the Manchester Arena -- where the concert was held -- posted a statement to Twitter on Tuesday, following the tragedy. "Last night, our community suffered a senseless tragedy. Our entire team's thoughts and focus are now on supporting the people affected and their families. We are assisting the police in any way we can. We cannot praise the emergency services enough for their response and have been inspired by the way the people of this great city of Manchester rallied round last night and continued to respond today. It shows the very best of this city," the statement said. "Again, our thoughts and deepest condolences are with all those affected by last night's tragedy."

Grande has yet to speak publicly about the incident but she did send out a tweet to her fans. "Broken," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."