Ariana Grande's Tour Opener Victoria Monét‏ Breaks Silence on Bombing: 'I Will Never Understand This Hate'

Singer Victoria Monét‏ is heartbroken over the concert attack in Manchester, England, on Monday night, which occurred after she and Ariana Grande performed.

Monét, 24, opened for Grande at the Manchester Arena stop of Grande's Dangerous Woman tour, and tweeted about the suicide bombing.

"I wish I could say that I am ok, but I'm not," she wrote. "Safe? Yes, but heartbroken that loved ones who came to have the night of their lives ended up losing them. They weren't safe. I will never understand this hate! This was supposed to be their safe place! I'm so hurt and frustrated I don't know how to handle this and I can't smile and I feel useless I'm sorry. Lord help me find strength."

"I'm going to stay off social media I just hope you know that I love you all," she continued. "Please send all your prayers up high for Manchester."

Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police held a press conference on Tuesday, and said that 22 people have been confirmed dead and 59 injured, calling the weapon "an improvised explosive device." Several of the deceased include children.

The Greater Manchester Police also shared on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in connection to the incident, a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. According to several reports, more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Grande, 23, responded to the concert tragedy on Monday.

"Broken," she tweeted, "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

