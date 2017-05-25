Khloe Kardashian Pranks Sister Kourtney on New 'KUWTK' Promo -- Watch!

Khloe Kardashian is teaching her sister a lesson.

The 32-year-old reality star pulls a prank on sister Kourtney Kardashian in a new promo for Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"What I've been finding that's been escalating and escalating and escalating is how f**king annoying Kourtney is with just doing anything," Khloe tells her mom, Kris Jenner, in the clip.

"I've watched her spend three days picking a paint color as if it's her full-time job," Kris says, prompting Khloe to take action.

"I know she's meeting us here, so I'm going to pretend that you and I are driving and we're not here yet," Khloe reveals. "I'm just going to be like, 'Wait, hold on, we changed our mind we're going somewhere else.'"

"Oh, this is giving me life!" Kris laughs. "This is amazing!"

Khloe then calls Kourtney to give her a taste of her own medicine.

"Go to Casa Vega, I know it's far, but take your ass over there," she tells Kourtney, before switching up her restaurant choice again.

Kourtney, unsurprisingly, isn't pleased with Khloe's trick.

"I'm so hungry!" she yells into the phone. "I don't have the time! We can go to any restaurant!"

Kourtney is currently in Cannes, France, living it up with sister Kendall Jenner, and her rumored boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

See more in the video below.