Kim Zolciak Gets Large Rib Cage Tattoo While Hubby Kroy Biermann and Daughter Brielle Also Get Ink: Pics!

The family that inks together, stays together! Kim Zolciak visited a tattoo parlor with her hubby, Kroy Biermann, and eldest daughter, Brielle, on Thursday night.



MORE: Kim Zolciak Renews Her Vows to Husband Kroy Biermann -- See Her Glam Wedding Dress!



“I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo it’s perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby. I wanted this for 6 yrs!!” Zolciak, 39, captioned a pic with the tattoo artists and Brielle.

I finally did it!!! Thank you @davecreatesart my tattoo its perfect!! All the while @brandonbond11 is working on hubby ❤❤ I wanted this for this 6 yrs!! A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on May 25, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

The ink, which runs along the side of her rib cage, is cursive writing, which reads: “Two hearts one love, two lives one dream.”



Zolciak also documented the evening on her Snapchat, saying, "Such a fun night at All Or Nothing Tattoos in Smyrna, Georgia. Brielle got something, Kim got something, and Bloom!"

She also showed Kroy getting some fresh body art on his left bicep, though she didn’t reveal what it was.



MORE: Kim Zolciak Celebrates Her 39th Birthday at John Legend Concert, Meets Up With Chrissy Teigen

The couple recently renewed their wedding vows in a stunning beach ceremony over Mother’s Day weekend.



For more from the reality TV family, watch the clip below!