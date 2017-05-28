Alex Rodriguez Lands ABC News Gig

Jennifer Lopez's beau, Alex Rodriguez, is making some major moves.

A source confirms to ET that the retired MLB slugger has landed a contributor deal with ABC and will appear occasionally across the network.

As first reported by The New York Post, A-Rod has been in talks with ABC News as an on-air contributor for sports, family and financial segments, including Nightline.

"This doesn’t mean that George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan should watch their backs -- but ABC is talking to Alex about taking a role in the news division and expanding his appearances across a number of shows," a network insider stated. "Viewers are not going to see Alex weekly, more like once a month. But it could be more if he does well. He will be an ABC News contributor and he’ll also be doing stuff for Nightline and World News Tonight With David Muir."

A-Rod, 41, recently guest hosted Shark Tank, and has previous experience co-hosting The View.

The former Yankees player is currently a full-time MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

"Alex is interested in doing lifestyle, family-oriented programming, such as a piece on how much your kids should be working out, or business and personal-finance reports, like how to overhaul your bills," another source said of Rodriguez's future plans.

Television segments aside, Rodriguez has been busy spending time with Lopez, recently visiting her on the set of her hit NBC series, Shades of Blue.

The baseball star gushed about their relationship on The View, saying, "We've been having a great time. She's a New Yorker. She's from the Bronx. And a big Yankees fan."

